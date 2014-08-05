Norwich City: Ex-QPR man Gary O'Neil signs two-year contract

O'Neil won England under-21 honours while at Portsmouth and has made 376 league appearances during his career

Norwich City have signed free-agent midfielder Gary O'Neil on a two-year deal following his release by Queens Park Rangers at the end of last season.

O'Neil, 31, played 33 games for Rangers last term, scoring once, including the play-off final victory against Derby.

However, his dismissal in that fixture means he is unavailable for Sunday's Championship game away at Wolves.

"It's a good club that has still got loads of good players, so hopefully we'll have a good year," O'Neil said.

The Londoner, who began his career at Portsmouth where he made 192 appearances and scored 17 goals, once cost Middlesbrough a fee of £5m and also played in the Premier League with West Ham prior to joining QPR in August 2013.

Meanwhile central defender Ryan Bennett has signed a new three-year contract at Carrow Road, committing his future to the club until the summer of 2017.

Bennett scored once in the Premier League last season, in a 1-0 win over Hull in January

Bennett, 24, who was signed from Peterborough in January 2012, has made 48 appearances for the Canaries.

He began his career at Grimsby Town, making 117 appearances for the Mariners between between 2007 and 2010.

Manager Neil Adams told the club website: "Ryan is a superb young player with qualities on and off the ball."

Bennett said: "Personally and family-wise, it's been an unbelievable two years with everyone around the club and I'm very happy to extend that.

"With the size of the club and the ambitions we've got for this season and the future - we want to be back in the Premier League which is where every player wants to be playing - signing this extension gives me a few extra years here and hopefully we can build that together."