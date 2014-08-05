Celso Borges of AIK plays in fan's shirt for Swedish league match

Celso Borges had been left out of AIK's squad and his number 10 shirt had not been packed by the club's kit man

Costa Rica international Celso Borges had to borrow a shirt from a fan to play in a Swedish league match for his club AIK.

The midfielder had been omitted from the side after he was subject of a transfer bid from French Ligue 1 outfit Evian and his kit had not been packed.

Borges then borrowed a shirt from an AIK fan, known only as 'Luis', for the match against IFK Gothenburg.

"I'm proud to have helped the team I love," said Luis after AIK's 2-0 win.

Borges, who played in all five of Costa Rica's matches at the recent World Cup, joined his AIK team mates after talks between his club and Evian had stalled.

Sponsor's logos were hastily sewn onto Borges' shirt, which was returned to the fan after the game.

Speaking after the match, which put AIK second in the Sweden's Allsvenskan six points behind leaders Malmo, Borges said: "I can't say if that was the last game because everything's not done. We'll have to see how it goes."