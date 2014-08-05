Rob Taylor: Mansfield Town sign former Port Vale left-back

Taylor joined Port Vale from Nuneaton in 2008

Mansfield Town have signed left-back Rob Taylor following a trial spell.

Taylor, 29, was released by League One side Port Vale in May when his contract expired.

He played 181 times for the Valiants, helping them gain promotion from League Two in 2013.

Stags manager Paul Cox said: "Rob has come in and worked with us throughout pre-season and done well. He's a good player who has experience of getting promoted from this league."