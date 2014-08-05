West Brom: Jason Davidson and Cristian Gamboa join Baggies

Davidson played all three games for Australia at the 2014 Fifa World Cup

West Bromwich Albion have signed defenders Jason Davidson and Cristian Gamboa for undisclosed fees.

Australia left-back Davidson, 23, moves to The Hawthorns from Dutch side Heracles Almelo on a two-year deal.

Rosenborg defender Gamboa, 24, has signed a three-year contract after his work permit was approved.

Gamboa impressed during Costa Rica's run to the quarter-finals of the 2014 Fifa World Cup, while Davidson played in all three of his country's matches.

West Brom coach Alan Irvine said: "I'm delighted we've been able to complete a deal for Jason. He is a good defender who has lots of energy and gets forward well.

Gamboa has made 30 appearances for Costa Rica, scoring one goal

"Cristian is a player I was extremely impressed by during the World Cup. He gets up and down the pitch really well and we believe he will continue to improve."

Davidson is expected to provide competition for fellow new recruit Sebastien Pocognoli, while Gamboa is a versatile right-sided defender who can also play in midfield.

The Costa Rican's move had been delayed after he initially failed to obtain a work permit having not met the required 75% of international appearances over the past two years.

But West Brom were successful in their appeal to a Football Association panel.

The Baggies have now signed eight players this summer, with Davidson, Gamboa and Pocognoli joined by fellow defenders Joleon Lescott,Chris Baird and Andre Wisdom, the latter of whom was recruited on loan.

Midfielder Craig Gardner and striker Brown Ideye, the club's new record signing, have also joined the club.