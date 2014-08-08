Gordon Greer hopes Brighton adapt to Sami Hyypia's style

Greer has made 170 appearances for Brighton since joining from Swindon in summer 2010

Brighton & Hove Albion captain Gordon Greer hopes the side will be able to adapt to the style of play favoured by new manager Sami Hyypia.

Hyypia was appointed in June following the resignation of Oscar Garcia.

"Oscar was good last year and the new manager has come with different things regarding the team shape," the 33-year-old centre-back told BBC Sussex.

"Sami has his own ideas. We have been trying to work on these things and hopefully we can put it into action."

Greer aiming to impress Hyypia "For myself and the rest of the boys it is about impressing the manager and playing as well as you can."

Former Liverpool defender Hyypia is in his first managerial job in England, having previously been in charge of Bundesliga club Leverkusen.

Brighton were known for a possession-based game under former Barcelona midfielder Garcia and the Spaniard's predecessor Gus Poyet, but Hyypia has stated he is looking to improve their use of possession and make the transition from defence to attack quicker.

The Seagulls kept 20 clean sheets as they finished sixth in the Championship last season and Greer is eager to repeat that feat, despite seeing fellow defender Matthew Upson move to promoted Leicester City.

"It is a great foundation but it means nothing when it comes to a new season," the Scotland international said. "It is up to us to do it again this year.

"For myself and the rest of the boys it is about impressing the manager and playing as well as you can.

"There is competition for places and with a new manager you have got a fresh start.

"Matty was great for us and has moved into the Premier League, which is amazing for him but disappointing for us.

"Aaron Hughes has got the same sort of great pedigree and has been a great addition to the squad."

Brighton start the season at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.