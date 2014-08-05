Oldham Athletic: Liam Kelly appointed captain of Latics

Liam Kelly played just two games for Bristol City last season

Summer signing Liam Kelly has been appointed as the new captain of League One side Oldham Athletic.

Kelly, 24, who joined from Bristol City in June, replaces Korey Smith, who moved to Ashton Gate on the same day.

"His attitude and desire speaks for itself. He will drive the team forward in his play and personality," boss Lee Johnson told the club website.

Oldham, who finished 15th last season, begin their league campaign with an away game at Colchester on Saturday.

A serious knee injury limited Kelly to just two substitute appearances for Bristol City last season.

As part of a pilot scheme and in conjunction with the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio Manchester will be providing a live text service of their sports programme at www.bbc.co.uk/manchester on Saturday, 9 August from 14:00 BST.