Rochdale: Oliver Lancashire named captain of League One club

Oliver Lancashire helped Rochdale to third place in League Two last season

Defender Oliver Lancashire will captain Rochdale on their return to League One.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been named Dale's permanent skipper following the departure of Peter Cavanagh at the end of last season.

"It's a natural choice," manager Keith Hill, who guided Rochdale to automatic promotion from League Two last season, told the club website.

"The players really relate to Oliver and they've got a lot of respect for him as a player and as a leader."

Lancashire moved to Spotland from Aldershot in the summer of 2013 and played 44 times in all competitions last term, often leading the side in Cavanagh's absence.

Midfielder Cavanagh was released by Dale in May and has since joined Conference club Altrincham.

As part of a pilot scheme and in conjunction with the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio Manchester will be providing a live text service of their sports programme at www.bbc.co.uk/manchester on Saturday, 9 August from 14:00 BST.