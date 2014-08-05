The New Saints sign former Wrexham wing Adrian Cieslewicz
Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints have signed former Wrexham winger Adrian Cieslewicz.
The Polish-born winger, 23, was a free agent after leaving B36 Torshavn in the Faroe Islands.
TNS hope international clearance will come through in time for Cieslewicz to play in the friendly against Birmingham City on Wednesday, 6 August.
He left Wrexham for Kidderminster in January, 2014, after four seasons at the Racecourse.