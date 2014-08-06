BBC Sport - Bury: David Flitcroft expects League Two promotion challenge

Bury boss expects promotion tilt

Bury manager David Flitcroft tells BBC North West Tonight that he is excited about the season ahead, with the Shakers among the favourites to win promotion from League Two.

Former Barnsley boss Flitcroft guided them to a mid-table finish last term after joining the club in December.

Hopes of a more successful campaign this time around have been raised by a number of summer recruits, including veteran striker Ryan Lowe and midfielder Nicky Adams.

Top Stories