Wrexham sign defender Smith and goalkeeper Bachmann

Wrexham manager Kevin Wilkin has signed defender Manny Smith and goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

Smith, 25, has been on pre-season trial, having previously played for Notts County and Walsall.

Fellow trialist Bachmann, 20, has joined on loan until the January transfer window from Stoke City.

Wrexham turned to Bachmann after a proposed loan deal for Nottingham Forest's Bulgarian goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov fell through.

The Austrian-born keeper has also appeared on trial for Wrexham.

"He's a young man who is eager to do well and needs to gain some experience," said Wilkin. "Hopefully he will get that chance here at Wrexham."

Smith said: "I just want to be playing football again and for a manager who wants me in their side."

Wrexham's Conference Premier campaign starts at Dartford this Saturday (9 August).