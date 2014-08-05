BBC Sport - Everton's Steven Naismith plan to buy tickets for jobless

Everton's Steven Naismith says he wants to "give something back to the community" after he bought tickets for his club's home games to donate to the unemployed in Liverpool.

The midfielder has asked for the tickets to be given to different job centres across the city each week and handed out to selected job-seekers who are trying hard to find employment.

Naismith admits he is in a "very privileged position" and that offering free tickets to the unemployed is the "right thing to do".

