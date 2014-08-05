Birmingham City: Tom Adeyemi hands in transfer request

Birmingham City have rejected a transfer request by Tom Adeyemi - four days before the start of the season.

The 22-year-old midfielder is reported to be a target for relegated Cardiff City, who are set to lose former Blues midfielder Jordon Mutch to QPR.

A Birmingham statement read: "A formal offer from an unnamed Championship club has been rejected.

"The club will now meet with the player's representatives to discuss the transfer request further. "

Adeyemi has netted three times in 40 games since being signed from Norwich City last summer.

Birmingham, who narrowly avoided relegation last term, start the new campaign on Saturday at Middlesbrough.