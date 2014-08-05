Joe Lewis: Blackpool sign Cardiff goalkeeper on loan

Lewis made his last Cardiff appearance in a League Cup tie against West Ham in September 2013

Blackpool have signed goalkeeper Joe Lewis on a season-long loan from Championship rivals Cardiff City.

The deal for the 26-year-old, who only made three first-team appearances for the Bluebirds last season, could become permanent in due course.

"I was sat at Cardiff for the last two seasons behind David Marshall," Lewis told the Blackpool website.

"I've had to do with a couple of cup games and the odd league game here and there and it was pretty frustrating."

Blackpool signings Goalkeeper: Joe Lewis Defenders: Donervon Daniels, Peter Clarke, Joan Oriol Midfielders: Jacob Mellis, Tomasz Cywka, Jose Miguel Cubero Forwards: Nathan Delfouneso

Lewis began his career at Norwich before moving on to Peterborough for £400,000 in 2008 and went on to play 190 games for Posh.

The England Under-21 international's switch to Cardiff two years ago was less successful, but he now has the chance to establish himself as Blackpool's first-choice keeper after being given the number one shirt.

He could make his debut against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, subject to international clearance.

His arrival means the Seasiders now have 16 contracted players after operating for much of pre-season with only half that number.

Manager Jose Riga had nine trialists in the squad for last weekend's friendly defeat by Burnley and further signings are expected this week.