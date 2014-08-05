Ricky van Wolfswinkel: Norwich City striker joins St Etienne

Van Wolfswinkel scored just one goals in 27 games for Norwich last season

Norwich City's Ricky van Wolfswinkel has completed a season-long loan move to French Ligue 1 side St Etienne.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international striker joined for a club-record £8.5m fee last summer, but only scored one goal in 27 games.

Boss Neil Adams told the club website: "I can't speak highly enough about how professional Ricky has been even though he had a difficult first season.

"This move is an opportunity to play regularly and get back scoring goals."