Ricky van Wolfswinkel: Norwich City striker joins St Etienne
- From the section European Football
Norwich City's Ricky van Wolfswinkel has completed a season-long loan move to French Ligue 1 side St Etienne.
The 25-year-old Netherlands international striker joined for a club-record £8.5m fee last summer, but only scored one goal in 27 games.
Boss Neil Adams told the club website: "I can't speak highly enough about how professional Ricky has been even though he had a difficult first season.
"This move is an opportunity to play regularly and get back scoring goals."