Inverness CT 0-0 Dundee
Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dundee shared the points in a closely fought encounter in the Highland capital.
Both sides played some attractive football at times but were unable to find a breakthrough in the final third.
Dundee's play was hit from the outset through the loss of their captain Kevin Thomson, who went off injured.
Ross Draper and Gary Warren threatened for the hosts while Peter MacDonald had a volley over for the visitors as the game became stretched.
After solid performances on the first day of the season both John Hughes and Paul Hartley opted to go with the same teams that ran out at the weekend as Inverness sought to add to their three points and Dundee set out to increase their tally of one.
But Thomson's withdrawal after just eight minutes meant a reshuffle for the Dark Blues with Jim McAlister coming on and James McPake taking over as skipper.
Caley Thistle looked sharp in the early stages and came close to going ahead with an outrageous shot from 40 yards by Ross Draper, which dipped just over as goalkeeper Kyle Letheren scrambled back towards his line.
Dundee were also dangerous and Greg Stewart crossed for McAlister to head at keeper Dean Brill.
Billy Mckay got his first sight on goal when he picked up the ball at the edge of the box but his shot was straight at Letheren in the Dundee goal.
Marley Watkins injected some extra pace and width to Caley's play after coming on for James Vincent a few minutes after the restart.
But their most dangerous looking player was left-back and captain Graeme Shinnie, whose series of driving runs down the left-hand side carved out a couple of half chances.
However, Dundee came to life with around 15 minutes left.
MacDonald blasted a volley narrowly over the bar from a Harkins corner.
Moments later, a brilliant last-gasp tackle from David Raven denied Harkins, who had looked certain to break the deadlock,
Dundee's Paul McGowan had a late appeal for a penalty turned down after claiming unsuccessfully for a handball.
And, in the end, there was to be no breakthrough for either side with a share of the points probably a fair result.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 12Brill
- 2RavenSubstituted forHornerat 82'minutes
- 3ShinnieBooked at 86mins
- 8Draper
- 5Warren
- 6Meekings
- 4VincentSubstituted forWatkinsat 50'minutes
- 16Tansey
- 7Mckay
- 22Christie
- 19WilliamsSubstituted forDoranat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 10Doran
- 11Ross
- 15Watkins
- 17Horner
- 18Tremarco
- 20Polworth
Dundee
- 1Letheren
- 19McGinn
- 3Dyer
- 29Harkins
- 5McPake
- 4Konrad
- 11FerryBooked at 83mins
- 10ThomsonSubstituted forMcAlisterat 8'minutes
- 21TankulicSubstituted forMacDonaldat 59'minutes
- 15StewartSubstituted forBoyleat 62'minutes
- 18McGowanBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 2Irvine
- 6Davidson
- 9MacDonald
- 12Bain
- 20McAlister
- 23Boyle
- 33Wighton
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
- Attendance:
- 3,082
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Dundee 0.
Lewis Horner (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Dundee).
Ryan Christie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Dundee).
James McPake (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Warren (Inverness CT).
Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Dundee).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Draper (Inverness CT).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Lewis Horner.
Booking
Graeme Shinnie (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card.
Martin Boyle (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Gary Warren (Inverness CT) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Simon Ferry (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Graeme Shinnie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Ferry (Dundee).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Lewis Horner replaces David Raven.
Marley Watkins (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willie Dyer (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Greg Tansey (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Martin Boyle (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by David Raven.
Attempt missed. Martin Boyle (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Gary Warren.
Attempt saved. Ross Draper (Inverness CT) header from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Paul McGowan (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Ryan Christie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Willie Dyer (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Graeme Shinnie (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Graeme Shinnie (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Aaron Doran replaces Danny Williams.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Paul McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Martin Boyle replaces Greg Stewart.
Attempt missed. Gary Warren (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Paul McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Peter MacDonald replaces Luka Tankulic.