Inverness CT 0-0 Dundee

Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dundee shared the points in a closely fought encounter in the Highland capital.

Both sides played some attractive football at times but were unable to find a breakthrough in the final third.

Dundee's play was hit from the outset through the loss of their captain Kevin Thomson, who went off injured.

Ross Draper and Gary Warren threatened for the hosts while Peter MacDonald had a volley over for the visitors as the game became stretched.

After solid performances on the first day of the season both John Hughes and Paul Hartley opted to go with the same teams that ran out at the weekend as Inverness sought to add to their three points and Dundee set out to increase their tally of one.

But Thomson's withdrawal after just eight minutes meant a reshuffle for the Dark Blues with Jim McAlister coming on and James McPake taking over as skipper.

Caley Thistle looked sharp in the early stages and came close to going ahead with an outrageous shot from 40 yards by Ross Draper, which dipped just over as goalkeeper Kyle Letheren scrambled back towards his line.

Dundee were also dangerous and Greg Stewart crossed for McAlister to head at keeper Dean Brill.

Dundee played the majority of the match without their captain Thomson

Billy Mckay got his first sight on goal when he picked up the ball at the edge of the box but his shot was straight at Letheren in the Dundee goal.

Marley Watkins injected some extra pace and width to Caley's play after coming on for James Vincent a few minutes after the restart.

But their most dangerous looking player was left-back and captain Graeme Shinnie, whose series of driving runs down the left-hand side carved out a couple of half chances.

However, Dundee came to life with around 15 minutes left.

MacDonald blasted a volley narrowly over the bar from a Harkins corner.

Moments later, a brilliant last-gasp tackle from David Raven denied Harkins, who had looked certain to break the deadlock,

Dundee's Paul McGowan had a late appeal for a penalty turned down after claiming unsuccessfully for a handball.

And, in the end, there was to be no breakthrough for either side with a share of the points probably a fair result.