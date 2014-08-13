Match ends, St. Mirren 0, Hamilton Academical 2.
St Mirren 0-2 Hamilton Academical
-
- From the section Football
Hamilton Academical relied on an in-form Ali Crawford to deliver their first Scottish Premiership goal and win of the season against a tame St Mirren.
The 23-year-old drove through the midfield to score in the first-half before hitting a second-half effort which deflected in off Marc McAusland.
Buddies starlet Kenny McLean looked influential early on but Saints struggled with a more resolute Accies.
And Mikael Antoine-Curier should have increased the visitors' lead.
It made for painful watching for St Mirren supporters, who despite knowing their side's starting XI was minus the experience of Steven Thompson and Jim Goodwin, expected better against a Hamilton team who had looked vulnerable at the weekend.
Accies manager Alex Neil rang the changes and it resulted in a tighter defensive showing, albeit there was not a lot for them to repel.
A 30-yard shot from St Mirren's McLean, who signed a new two-year contract in the summer, signalled good Buddies' intent in Paisley but it failed to rub off on his team-mates.
Crawford is not new to the top flight, having made 21 appearances for Hamilton when they played Scottish Premier League football in 2010 and 2011.
However, he had not scored at the highest level of Scottish football before and his opening goal was a nice way to start off, striking it from 20-yards after collecting Dougie Imrie's pass and surging through the midfield.
New signing Danny Redmond then played in Imrie, only for Saints defender McAusland to make a crucial block.
Adam Brown, making his Buddies debut, was denied by Martin Canning's clearance in a rare attack from Tommy Craig's St Mirren.
After the break, Redmond's wonderful cross found Antoine-Curier but the big Guadelope international made a hash of his side-foot towards goal - the first of three good opportunites he would miss.
However, the visitors did double their lead.
Ziggy Gordon flew down the wing, and although his cross missed Darian MacKinnon, it fell to man-of-the-moment Crawford, whose shot took a heavy deflection off McAusland on its way to the top corner.
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 28Kello
- 2Naismith
- 4McAusland
- 5Plummer
- 22Tesselaar
- 19BrownSubstituted forReillyat 69'minutes
- 7McGinnBooked at 90mins
- 8McLean
- 11WyldeSubstituted forCaldwellat 30'minutes
- 10Marwood
- 16BallSubstituted forTealeat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kelly
- 12Ridgers
- 14Reilly
- 20Williams
- 21Teale
- 29Caldwell
- 34Morgan
Hamilton
- 1McGovern
- 6GillespieBooked at 43mins
- 5CanningBooked at 54mins
- 24TenaBooked at 53mins
- 2Gordon
- 28RedmondSubstituted forRyanat 63'minutes
- 10NeilSubstituted forHendrieat 55'minutes
- 18MacKinnonBooked at 62mins
- 7Imrie
- 99Antoine-CurierSubstituted forScotlandat 83'minutes
- 11Crawford
Substitutes
- 3Hendrie
- 4Devlin
- 9Scotland
- 19Currie
- 20Brophy
- 21Docherty
- 32Ryan
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 3,635
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Hamilton Academical 2.
Booking
John McGinn (St. Mirren) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by John McGinn (St. Mirren).
Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John McGinn (St. Mirren).
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Dougie Imrie.
Thomas Reilly (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Ryan (Hamilton Academical).
Jason Naismith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Hamilton Academical).
Jeroen Tesselaar (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical).
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Jason Scotland replaces Mickael Antoine-Curier.
Foul by John McGinn (St. Mirren).
Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jason Naismith.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Jason Naismith.
Foul by Ross Caldwell (St. Mirren).
Grant Gillespie (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by James Marwood (St. Mirren).
Ziggy Gordon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Mickael Antoine-Curier (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Marc McAusland.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Thomas Reilly replaces Adam Brown.
Attempt missed. Ross Caldwell (St. Mirren) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Andy Ryan.
Attempt saved. Ali Crawford (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kenny McLean (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt saved. Dougie Imrie (Hamilton Academical) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamilton Academical. Andy Ryan replaces Daniel Redmond.
Attempt missed. John McGinn (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) is shown the yellow card.
Ross Caldwell (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical).
Eli Plummer (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mickael Antoine-Curier (Hamilton Academical).