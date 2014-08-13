Match ends, Kilmarnock 0, Aberdeen 2.
Kilmarnock 0-2 Aberdeen
Last season's success story Peter Pawlett picked up from where he left off to get Aberdeen's new campaign back on the rails at Rugby Park.
The attacking midfielder thumped in the Dons' opener via Craig Samson's crossbar after the visitors' shaky start.
Former Aberdeen forward Josh Magennis squandered two attempts to put Kilmarnock ahead when clean-through.
And Ryan Jack made no mistake with a bullet header to seal the victory.
The newly-laid artificial pitch in North Ayrshire was expected to favour the hosts, with Dons manager Derek McInnes making it clear before kick-off that he is disappointed Kilmarnock have gone down the field-turf route.
But 90 minutes later he would not have been giving it a second thought, no doubt relieved to bounce back from a horrible opening day defeat to Dundee United.
Rory McKenzie had been lively for Killie in the opening exchanges, firing off a couple of shots that failed to test Jamie Langfield.
The Dons goalkeeper would soon be made to work, though, twice denying Magennis who was sent clear by Samson's kick.
Summer arrival Mark Connolly headed wide of the post to prolong Allan Johnston's side's promising opening, but soon Aberdeen got more involved.
Niall McGinn burst towards goal and skelped a shot off Samson's crossbar before Adam Rooney pinged in a strike that kept the Killie goalie alert.
A quick counter-attack soon after resulted in Aberdeen taking the lead in emphatic style.
Jonny Hayes, back from suspension, found the highly-rated Pawlett who hammered it in off the crossbar from an angle just ahead of the half-time break.
Magennis and Tope Obadeyi put in a good shift and did not let the Dons rear-guard relax as the second-half wore on.
But Aberdeen talisman McGinn produced a timely delivery from the right-hand-side, picking out Jack's run into the Kilmarnock box and the Scotland under-21 midfielder headed firmly into the net to make the three points seem more secure.
Nicky Low sent Hayes through on goal but the Irishman was not able to take the opportunity to slot it by Samson for a third.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 1Samson
- 2Barbour
- 23Chantler
- 19Slater
- 6Connolly
- 4Hamill
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forEremenkoat 72'minutes
- 29Pascali
- 28Magennis
- 16ObadeyiSubstituted forCairneyat 77'minutes
- 10JohnstonSubstituted forMuirheadat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Clingan
- 11Cairney
- 13Brennan
- 18Ashcroft
- 20Eremenko
- 26O'Hara
- 33Muirhead
Aberdeen
- 1Langfield
- 2Logan
- 3Considine
- 22Jack
- 5TaylorSubstituted forShaughnessyat 88'minutes
- 6Reynolds
- 10McGinn
- 8Flood
- 9Rooney
- 16PawlettSubstituted forLowat 76'minutes
- 11HayesSubstituted forSmithat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 14Smith
- 15Robson
- 17Goodwillie
- 18Low
- 20Brown
- 21Shaughnessy
- 39Wright
- Referee:
- Crawford Allan
- Attendance:
- 5,079
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 0, Aberdeen 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Cameron Smith replaces Jonny Hayes.
Attempt missed. Robbie Muirhead (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Joe Shaughnessy replaces Ash Taylor because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Niall McGinn (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Nicky Low (Aberdeen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Robbie Muirhead (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Kilmarnock).
Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Paul Cairney replaces Tope Obadeyi.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Nicky Low replaces Peter Pawlett.
Attempt missed. Mark Connolly (Kilmarnock) header from very close range misses to the right.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Niall McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Alexei Eremenko replaces Rory McKenzie.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Aberdeen 2. Ryan Jack (Aberdeen) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Niall McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Robbie Muirhead replaces Chris Johnston.
Attempt saved. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Josh Magennis (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Willo Flood (Aberdeen).
Attempt missed. Tope Obadeyi (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Jack (Aberdeen).
Attempt missed. Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Ash Taylor (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Kilmarnock).
Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Manuel Pascali (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Chris Johnston (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).
Mark Connolly (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Willo Flood (Aberdeen).
Attempt missed. Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Kilmarnock).
Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Chris Johnston (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins Kilmarnock 0, Aberdeen 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Kilmarnock 0, Aberdeen 1.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 0, Aberdeen 1. Peter Pawlett (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jonny Hayes.
Attempt saved. Adam Rooney (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.