Kilmarnock 0-2 Aberdeen

Last season's success story Peter Pawlett picked up from where he left off to get Aberdeen's new campaign back on the rails at Rugby Park.

The attacking midfielder thumped in the Dons' opener via Craig Samson's crossbar after the visitors' shaky start.

Former Aberdeen forward Josh Magennis squandered two attempts to put Kilmarnock ahead when clean-through.

And Ryan Jack made no mistake with a bullet header to seal the victory.

Media playback is not supported on this device Interview - Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes

The newly-laid artificial pitch in North Ayrshire was expected to favour the hosts, with Dons manager Derek McInnes making it clear before kick-off that he is disappointed Kilmarnock have gone down the field-turf route.

But 90 minutes later he would not have been giving it a second thought, no doubt relieved to bounce back from a horrible opening day defeat to Dundee United.

Rory McKenzie had been lively for Killie in the opening exchanges, firing off a couple of shots that failed to test Jamie Langfield.

The Dons goalkeeper would soon be made to work, though, twice denying Magennis who was sent clear by Samson's kick.

Summer arrival Mark Connolly headed wide of the post to prolong Allan Johnston's side's promising opening, but soon Aberdeen got more involved.

Niall McGinn burst towards goal and skelped a shot off Samson's crossbar before Adam Rooney pinged in a strike that kept the Killie goalie alert.

A quick counter-attack soon after resulted in Aberdeen taking the lead in emphatic style.

Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Jack wheels away in delight after heading in the second goal

Jonny Hayes, back from suspension, found the highly-rated Pawlett who hammered it in off the crossbar from an angle just ahead of the half-time break.

Magennis and Tope Obadeyi put in a good shift and did not let the Dons rear-guard relax as the second-half wore on.

But Aberdeen talisman McGinn produced a timely delivery from the right-hand-side, picking out Jack's run into the Kilmarnock box and the Scotland under-21 midfielder headed firmly into the net to make the three points seem more secure.

Nicky Low sent Hayes through on goal but the Irishman was not able to take the opportunity to slot it by Samson for a third.