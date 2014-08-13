St Johnstone 0-3 Celtic

Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone0Celtic3

By Cheri Burns

BBC Scotland

Celtic got their Scottish Premiership title defence off to a winning start with victory over St Johnstone.

Anthony Stokes opened the scoring with an assured finish from a tight angle after a defensive error by Steven Anderson.

And, a penalty from Nir Biton and strike by Callum McGregor were enough to ensure they took all three points.

St Johnstone felt aggrieved when Dave Mackay was not awarded a penalty, with the captain later sent off in the incident that led to Biton's spot-kick.

Interview - Celtic manager Ronny Delia

Mackay went down after a challenge by Virgil van Dijk in the box when the score was 1-0.

And, later, the right-back was dismissed for a challenge on Derk Boerrigter, though replays suggested there had been little contact.

The result means Ronny Deila's men look to Saturday's visit of early league leaders Dundee United with renewed vigour as they aim to stamp their authority on the division from the outset.

After a far from ideal introduction to his new club, courtesy of the ongoing controversy surrounding their Champions League tie against Legia Warsaw and the below-par performances that preceded the off-the-field drama, the man in the visiting dugout needed nothing less than a victory in his first domestic outing.

With players such as Fraser Forster having exited during the summer, the onus was on this crop - which included the England international's replacement, Craig Gordon - to produce the type of performance that would instil confidence in the new regime.

Dave Mackay shown straight red by John Beaton
Mackay was dismissed after Boerrigter fell in the penalty area

They started brightly, with Emilio Izaguirre and Kris Commons - making his 100th appearance - looking lively.

And could have taken the lead when neat play from Commons allowed James Forrest to find space, but he could only drag his shot wide.

The Perth men - who took to the pitch on the back of an opening day win against Ross County - were largely penned in during the opening exchanges and struggled to make an impression.

That was until they came close, against the run of play, when Steven MacLean hammered in a shot from the edge of the box that stung the palms of Gordon.

Stokes had Celtic's best chance of the first half when his free-kick went narrowly wide.

Interview - St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright

After the break, St Johnstone's Michael O'Halloran fired an effort that cannoned off team-mate MacLean and went inches past Gordon's right-hand post.

Having kept their opponents at bay for so long, the hosts caused their own undoing when Anderson dwelt on the ball and Commons was able to send Stokes through.

The striker then rounded Alan Mannus and rolled the ball into the net.

Saints did not let their heads go down, and Mackay ventured into the Celtic area, only to be closed down by Van Dijk. However, referee John Beaton allowed play to go on after the home fans shouted for a foul.

And Mackay's night went from bad to worse when he was adjudged to have tripped substitute Boerrigter and was dismissed by Beaton.

Biton converted the resulting penalty confidently to double the visitors' lead.

Dutchman Boerrigter, who had earlier threatened with a venomous free-kick that looked destined for the target but for a solid Mannus save, was causing problems with his pace and the stretched home backline lost a third late on.

After a flowing move, McGregor added to the tally with a fizzing shot that squirmed under Mannus and rolled over the line.

Line-ups

St Johnstone

  • 1Mannus
  • 2MackayBooked at 75mins
  • 24Easton
  • 7Millar
  • 6Anderson
  • 3Scobbie
  • 22Croft
  • 16CaddisSubstituted forWotherspoonat 45'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 9MacLean
  • 8McDonaldSubstituted forMillerat 78'minutes
  • 29O'HalloranSubstituted forMorganat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Wright
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 11Morgan
  • 15Banks
  • 19Miller
  • 20Brown
  • 25Kane

Celtic

  • 26Gordon
  • 2Matthews
  • 3Izaguirre
  • 6Biton
  • 23Lustig
  • 5van Dijk
  • 49ForrestSubstituted forBoerrigterat 58'minutes
  • 15CommonsSubstituted forBergetat 66'minutes
  • 25JohansenBooked at 51mins
  • 10StokesSubstituted forKayalat 73'minutes
  • 42McGregor

Substitutes

  • 4Ambrose
  • 11Boerrigter
  • 16Berget
  • 20Pukki
  • 22Denayer
  • 24Zaluska
  • 33Kayal
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
6,890

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home6
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3.

Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Celtic) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Steven Anderson.

Brian Easton (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jo Inge Berget (Celtic).

Attempt missed. Derk Boerrigter (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Alan Mannus.

Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Chris Millar (St. Johnstone).

Stefan Johansen (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Gary Miller.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 3. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Matthews.

Attempt missed. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Steven Anderson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Celtic).

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Brian Easton.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.

Substitution

Substitution, St. Johnstone. Gary Miller replaces Gary McDonald.

Attempt missed. Jo Inge Berget (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 0, Celtic 2. Nir Biton (Celtic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Dismissal

David Mackay (St. Johnstone) is shown the red card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by David Mackay (St. Johnstone) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Celtic. Derk Boerrigter draws a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. Beram Kayal replaces Anthony Stokes.

Foul by Brian Easton (St. Johnstone).

Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Virgil van Dijk (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

Attempt saved. Derk Boerrigter (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

Jo Inge Berget (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Anderson (St. Johnstone).

Nir Biton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Celtic. Jo Inge Berget replaces Kris Commons.

Gary McDonald (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Celtic).

Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Tam Scobbie (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22004046
2Inverness CT21102024
3Partick Thistle11004043
4Celtic11003033
5Hamilton21012203
6Motherwell21011103
7Aberdeen210123-13
8St Johnstone210124-23
9Dundee20201102
10Kilmarnock201113-21
11St Mirren200203-30
12Ross County200216-50
View full Scottish Premiership table

