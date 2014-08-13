Match ends, Sheffield United 2, Mansfield Town 1.
Sheffield United 2-1 Mansfield Town
scored his first goal for Sheffield United as they left it late to beat Mansfield Town in the first round of the League Cup.
Andy Butler headed home to put United ahead just after half-time, but soon after Alex Fisher pounced on a blocked Lee Beevers shot to level the score.
The League Two visitors then pushed for a winner, with Blades goalkeeper Mark Howard keeping out a Sam Clucas effort.
But McNulty sent the third-tier side through by firing in low from 15 yards.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 16Davies
- 5Butler
- 15Collins
- 3Harris
- 8Doyle
- 20Campbell-Ryce
- 11Baxter
- 14McGinnSubstituted forMurphyat 71'minutes
- 18PorterSubstituted forHigdonat 73'minutes
- 12McNultySubstituted forMcGaheyat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Basham
- 7Flynn
- 9Murphy
- 13Willis
- 17McGahey
- 21Higdon
- 23De Girolamo
Mansfield
- 1Studer
- 3RileySubstituted forDempsterat 72'minutes
- 6Tafazolli
- 2Sutton
- 22TaylorBooked at 69mins
- 12McGuireBooked at 59minsSubstituted forBellat 68'minutes
- 16Heslop
- 18BeeversBooked at 50mins
- 28Clements
- 8Fisher
- 10HearnSubstituted forClucasat 16'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Dempster
- 5Jones
- 7Bell
- 11Clucas
- 20Thomas
- 23Belford
- 32Bell
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 7,929
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 2, Mansfield Town 1.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Rob Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Harrison McGahey replaces Marc McNulty.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Mansfield Town 1. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Sheffield United).
Fergus Bell (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Clements (Mansfield Town).
Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Clements (Mansfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Michael Higdon replaces Chris Porter.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. John Dempster replaces Martin Riley because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Jamie Murphy replaces Stephen McGinn.
Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Simon Heslop (Mansfield Town).
Booking
Rob Taylor (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Neill Collins (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Ben Davies (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rob Taylor (Mansfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Fergus Bell replaces Jamie McGuire.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ritchie Sutton.
Attempt missed. Alex Fisher (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ben Davies (Sheffield United).
Rob Taylor (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Rob Taylor.
Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town).
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Mansfield Town 1. Alex Fisher (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 1, Mansfield Town 0. Andy Butler (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Davies following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jamie McGuire.
Attempt missed. Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ben Davies (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Lee Beevers (Mansfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Beevers (Mansfield Town).