Wednesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Sheffield Wednesday have launched a late bid to sign St Johnstone striker Stevie May, who is also wanted by Rotherham. (Various)

Manager Ronny Deila has questioned Celtic's rigorous pre-season schedule and says the build up will be markedly different should he still be in charge next summer. (Various)

Hibs boss Alan Stubbs thought Danny Handling's red card at Ibrox was "harsh" and "changed the game" as Rangers went on to win the Challenge Cup tie 2-1. (Various)

Rangers manager Ally McCoist is happy to progress in the tournament but said of his side's performance: "we can do better, there is no doubt about that." (Various)

Celtic will sell goalkeeper Fraser Forster to Southampton if they crash out of the Champions League tonight. (Daily Mail)

Ahead of the Champions League third round qualifier second leg, with Celtic trailing 4-1, Legia Warsaw midfielder Ondrej Duda reckons Irish side St Patrick's Athletic gave his team a harder game in the previous round. (Various)

Aberdeen's Europa League opponents Real Sociedad will be with first-leg scorer David Zurutuza an injury doubt and Carlos Vela missing again as they defend a 2-0 lead at Pittodrie on Thursday. (Various)

Dundee United defender Sean Dillon is facing six weeks on the sidelines with a fractured cheekbone. (Daily Express)

Midfielder Murray Davidson is ready to bounce back "fitter and stronger" after knee surgery, says St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright. (Various)

Dundee are ready to farm out rising stars Craig Wighton and Cammy Kerr on loan deals. (Daily Express)

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker is calling on the Scottish champions to scrap their foreign signing policy and look closer to home for new recruits. (Sun)

Former Hibs boss Pat Fenlon is set to return to management with Shamrock Rovers in his native Ireland. (Various)

Former Dundee United and Kilmarnock striker Rory Boulding is on trial with Falkirk. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh back-row Dave Denton faces a race to fit in time for Scotland's autumn internationals after picking up a hamstring injury. (Daily Mail)