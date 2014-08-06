Ruben Rochina: Blackburn Rovers forward joins Granada

From the section

Rochina came through the Barcelona youth system

Spanish forward Ruben Rochina has left Blackburn Rovers to join Granada on a four-year contract.

The 23-year-old joined Rovers from Barcelona in 2011 and made 54 appearances during his time at Ewood Park, scoring 11 goals.

He needed surgery after suffering a shoulder injury on the opening day of last season.

He played just five times for Gary Bowyer's side before moving on loan to Rayo Vallecano in January.

Blackburn did not announce whether they received a fee for the player.