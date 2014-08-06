MOTD: Ruud Gullit, Philip Neville & Rio Ferdinand join BBC show

Ruud Gullit managed Chelsea and Newcastle United

Ruud Gullit, Philip Neville and Rio Ferdinand are joining Match of the Day as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Former Netherlands international Gullit, 51, and ex-England duo Neville and Ferdinand will be part of a team which will also include Alan Shearer, Robbie Savage and Danny Murphy.

Alan Hansen retired from his role as a pundit on the programme after 22 years following the World Cup finals.

The BBC will screen more than 12 hours of weekend football TV coverage.

Among the additions will be a Sunday morning repeat of the Football League show on BBC Two.

And the FA Cup is returning to BBC Television after a six-year absence, with 16 live matches on the road to Wembley and highlights of every round.

"Following on from an amazing World Cup that saw a huge audience appetite for football, BBC Sport is excited about delivering more content than ever before," said Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport.

"MOTD turning 50 is such a broadcasting milestone and we're hugely proud of the programme.

Rio Ferdinand will combine playing duties at QPR with a place on the MOTD bench

"This season we are looking forward to continuing to evolve this national institution and having the FA Cup back live on TV enables us to make even more impact with our coverage. Across TV, radio, online and digital platforms the audience won't miss a thing."

As well as Match of the Day, the BBC will continue to show MOTD2, MOTD2 Extra, MOTD Kickabout, Football Focus and Final Score.

Comprehensive online coverage will come via the BBC Sport website, while for the first time this season fans can sign up for goal alerts, team line-ups and scores as they happen through the BBC Sport app for mobiles and tablets.

More women's football, including internationals, the Super League and Women's FA Cup, will be broadcast than ever before.

And BBC Radio 5 live will again have the most extensive commentary portfolio available with a line-up including former England international Neville, an expanded role for ex-Wigan, Blackburn Rovers and Reading striker Jason Roberts and new Football Correspondent John Murray leading commentary alongside Alan Green.

A special BBC One documentary - MOTD at 50 - will be shown on Friday, 22 August at 22:35 BST.