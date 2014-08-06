Liverpool sign Atletico Madrid's Javier Manquillo on loan

Javier Manquillo is Liverpool's seventh signing of the summer

Liverpool have signed right-back Javier Manquillo on a two-season loan from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.

The Spain Under-20 international is Liverpool's seventh summer signing after Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana, Emre Can, Lazar Markovic, Dejan Lovren and Divock Origi.

"I'm very happy to have signed for Liverpool," said Manquillo, 20.

"I think it's one of the biggest clubs in Europe. Any footballer would want to come and play here."

Manquillo began his career with Real Madrid before joining their cross-city rivals at the age of 13.

He made his senior debut at 17 and played six times last season before suffering a vertebrae injury following an aerial challenge with Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo in the Copa del Rey semi-final in February.