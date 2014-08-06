Braintree Town sign French defender Remy Clerima

Clerima also works as a part-time model

Conference side Braintree Town have signed French defender Remy Clerima on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old has experience in the top flight of non-league with Histon, who he left in January for a short spell at Brackley.

Clerima was one of four French trialists to join Histon four years ago and he went on to make 129 appearances for the Cambridgeshire club.

Braintree start their season with a trip to Macclesfield on Saturday.