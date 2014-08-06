Norwich City should keep Ricky van Wolfswinkel - Iwan Roberts

Van Wolfswinkel's final Norwich appearance was in a 4-0 defeat by Manchester United in April

Norwich City should have kept striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel for another season, according to Canaries legend Iwan Roberts.

The 25-year-old has joined St Etienne on a season-long loan after scoring just one goal for the club following his £8.5m move last summer.

"I would have kept him for another year," Roberts told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"I would have given him an opportunity to score a few goals. He's probably more suited to Championship football."

Ricky's record Utrecht 20 goals in 37 games Sporting Lisbon 35 goals in 74 games Norwich City One goal in 27 games

There were high expectations for the Dutch international at Norwich, having scored 35 goals in 74 games for Sporting Lisbon and 20 times in 37 appearances for Utrecht.

He carried the burden of being Norwich's record signing, but after netting on his debut against Everton, he failed to score in any of his subsequent 26 games as the Canaries were relegated from the Premier League.

His move to French side St Etienne is with a view to a permanent switch, and reports suggest the Norfolk club could recoup as much £7.25m on the striker.

Norwich have meanwhile brought in forwards Lewis Grabban and Kyle Lafferty from Bournemouth and Palermo respectively.

"You've got Gary Hooper and the two new boys. If you add Wolfswinkel to that - even though he's had a horrific season - and the way Neil wants to play, he might have thrived off that," said former Wales international Roberts, who is Norwich's third-highest all-time goal scorer, finding the net 97 times between 1997 and 2004.

"It was a lot of money. It's not for me to say if he was the worst signing, because I was called that after my first season.

"The price tag weighed heavily around his neck. I think the club's marketing campaigns: 'Feed the Wolf' and 'Who's afraid of the big bad Wolf', didn't help."