Swindon Town brothers Nathan and Louis Thompson tell BBC Points West they believe they can improve on their League One finish of eighth last season.

Defender Nathan, 23, and midfielder Louis, 19, played in the same team together for the first time during the last campaign after coming through the youth academy at the County Ground, and both signed new deals last summer.

Swindon begin their new season at home to Scunthorpe on Saturday, 9 August.