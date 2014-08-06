Danny Coles: Forest Green Rovers sign Exeter City defender

Coles has scored 21 goals in 450 career appearances

Forest Green Rovers have signed centre-back Danny Coles from Exeter City.

The 32-year-old was put on the transfer list in July and lost the club captaincy after sending an offensive message to a supporter on Twitter.

Coles began his career at Bristol City and has also featured for Hull, Hartlepool and Bristol Rovers before joining the Grecians.

"Everything about this club fits, the ambition, the location," he told the club website.

"It's a strong squad, there is an exciting blend of experience and youth and hopefully if we keep everyone fit over the whole season it can be a good year."

Coles has agreed a one-year deal and becomes Rovers 10th signing of the summer, ahead of the season opener against Southport on Saturday.