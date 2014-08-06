Blackpool sign Ishmael Miller and John Lundstram

Miller is the 11th summer signing made by Blackpool

Blackpool have signed former Nottingham Forest striker Ishmael Miller on a permanent deal and Everton midfielder John Lundstram on a season-long loan.

Free agent Miller, 27, who spent much of last season on loan at Yeovil, joins the club on a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Lundstram, 20, has had loan spells at Doncaster, Yeovil and Leyton Orient.

They are set to make their debuts when Blackpool begin the Championship season at Forest on Saturday.

"It's a Championship club, which is where I want to be playing, so I'm really excited to get started," Lundstram told the club website.

Former Manchester City trainee and West Bromwich Albion man Miller, who had been on trial with the Seasiders, added: "It's taken a little bit longer than we all expected and wanted, but it's done now and I can't wait, I'm raring to go."

Manager Jose Riga had been working with only eight senior players for much of pre-season, with 27 players leaving since the end of 2013-14.

However, the Belgian has significantly strengthened his squad with several signings in recent days.