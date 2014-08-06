Paul Robinson: Portsmouth sign Millwall defender on loan

Robinson has 23 career goals to his name

Portsmouth have signed Millwall defender Paul Robinson on a one-month loan deal.

The 32-year-old centre-half has made 362 appearances for the Lions since his debut in 2002.

Robinson, who has not scored a first-team goal since March 2012, made 27 appearances last season.

"He's an experienced Championship centre-back - and that's an area where we're a bit light on numbers," Pompey boss Andy Awford told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to working with Paul and we're grateful to Millwall for loaning him to us."