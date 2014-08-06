BBC Sport - Preston North End: Simon Grayson pokes fun at coach's hair

Grayson pokes fun at coach's hair

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson pokes fun at coach John Dreyer, accusing him of dyeing his hair before the League One club's pre-season photocall.

In an interview with BBC North West Tonight, Grayson also says there are no clear favourites to be promoted from the third tier.

Preston finished fifth last season and were beaten by Rotherham in the play-off semi-finals.

Top videos

Video

Grayson pokes fun at coach's hair

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

Will Man City go higher than £50m to get Sanchez?

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Audio

Gayle: I want to play Test cricket again before I retire

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Jason & Osi's best bits from The NFL Show

Video

'England camp strange without Rooney'

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

PM welcomes World Cup winners & runners-up

Video

Watson v Monye - the current and former England flyers finally race

Video

NI boss O'Neill happy with San Marino preparations

Top Stories