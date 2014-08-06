BBC Sport - Kevin Davies: Preston North End striker expecting open League One

Davies expecting open League One

Preston North End striker Kevin Davies does not expect any team to run away with the League One title in 2014-15.

The Lilywhites finished fifth last term, 18 points behind champions Wolves, and then lost in the play-offs to Rotherham.

Davies, 37, is in the second year of a two-year deal with Preston and tells BBC North West Tonight he will assess his playing future as the season progresses.

Top Stories