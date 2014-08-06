Tokelo Rantie will bounce back for Bournemouth, says Eddie Howe

Two of Rantie's three goals from Bournemouth last season came against Burnley, who finished second and were promoted to the Premier League

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has high hopes for record signing Tokelo Rantie this season after a difficult first year at the Championship club.

South African international Rantie joined for a club-record fee from Swedish club Malmo last August.

The 23-year-old scored three goals in 31 appearances, and Howe admitted the striker struggled "on personal levels".

Former Burnley boss Howe told BBC Radio Solent: "I think people underestimate how important that is."

He continued: "He's been away from his family, he's come into a new culture, a new way of playing, a totally new environment and new team-mates.

"He hasn't been used to the English ways and the changing rooms. That's before you even talk about the football side of things."

The arrival of Callum Wilson from Coventry has strengthened Bournemouth's attacking options

However, having had a year to adapt to English football, Howe believes Rantie can be a success in the Championship.

"I think we've seen a real improvement in his game since he's been here," he added.

"I have really high hopes for him this season. I think the pressure's off him now he can enjoy his football, which is what we've always wanted.

"If we can see the best of him and he's happy off the pitch I think we have a real player on our hands."

Bournemouth, who finished 10th in the Championship last season, sold top scorer Lewis Grabban to Norwich in June, but have recruited Callum Wilson from Coventry.