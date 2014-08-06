Tyrone Marsh: Welling United sign Oxford striker on loan

Marsh made his Oxford debut in August 2012

Conference side Welling United have signed Oxford United striker Tyrone Marsh on a youth loan.

The 20-year-old, who has scored one goal in 14 appearances for Oxford, will be with the Wings until 24 December.

"Tyrone is someone we were interested in last season so I'm pleased to now bring him to the club," Welling manager Jamie Day told the club website.

"He has lots of ability and I look forward to working with him during the first half of this season."

Fellow striker Kieron St Aimie, who also joined Welling this summer, is suspended for the first three games of the season.

"As it stood we didn't have a recognised striker at the club who is available for the first few matches," Day said.

"We needed to get someone in to fill that gap and when Kieron is back we've still got another forward player."