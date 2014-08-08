Swindon: Brad Smith and Jordan Turnbull sign loan deals

Brad Smith and Jordan Turnbull
Both Brad Smith and Jordan Turnbull are England youth internationals

Swindon Town have signed Liverpool full-back Brad Smith and Southampton defender Jordan Turnbull on season-long loan deals.

Smith, 20 has made one first-team appearances for his parent club, against Chelsea in December.

The Australia-born left-back is an England youth international and was called up to the Under-21 squad at the end of last season.

Turnbull, 19, featured in Swindon's pre-season campaign.

He came through Town's centre of excellence before leaving to join Southampton in 2007.

The centre-back is contracted with the Saints until 2016 after signing a new deal last year.

Swindon have also announced that defender Nathan Thompson will be the club captain after taking the role at the end of last season.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story