Swindon: Brad Smith and Jordan Turnbull sign loan deals

Both Brad Smith and Jordan Turnbull are England youth internationals

Swindon Town have signed Liverpool full-back Brad Smith and Southampton defender Jordan Turnbull on season-long loan deals.

Smith, 20 has made one first-team appearances for his parent club, against Chelsea in December.

The Australia-born left-back is an England youth international and was called up to the Under-21 squad at the end of last season.

Turnbull, 19, featured in Swindon's pre-season campaign.

He came through Town's centre of excellence before leaving to join Southampton in 2007.

The centre-back is contracted with the Saints until 2016 after signing a new deal last year.

Swindon have also announced that defender Nathan Thompson will be the club captain after taking the role at the end of last season.