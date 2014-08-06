Derby chief executive Sam Rush says the signing of two players from the Madrid teams is an indication of their improved relationship with world football's top clubs.

Wednesday's signing of Omar Mascarell on a year's loan from Real Madrid follows the arrival of fellow midfielder Ivan Calero on a two-year deal from Atletico Madrid.

"It's become important to us to develop relationships with some of the bigger clubs in world football," Rush told BBC Radio Derby.

"When some of the top clubs have players to whom they cannot guarantee first-team football but still want to keep as part of their squad, they see Derby as a great home for them to develop and improve."