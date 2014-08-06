Shrewsbury Town: Micky Mellon names Lawrence as captain

Liam Lawrence made 14 appearances for Barnsley last season following his deadline move in January 2014

Shrewsbury Town manager Micky Mellon has chosen experienced Republic of Ireland international Liam Lawrence to lead this season's on-field quest for promotion from League Two.

After unveiling 32-year-old Lawrence as his captain, Mellon said: "Liam's responsibility is to keep the lads noses pointing in the right direction.

"The way he conducts himself both on and off the pitch is an example.

"I believe he will have an all round influence with everyone at the club."

Analysis "New manager Micky Mellon has fared well in the transfer market, having trebled the size of the squad he inherited when he took over in May. "He has built a strong squad to pick up the pieces after last season's relegation disaster: 16 new signings are generating a real feel of optimism. "The new players need to gel quickly, but I'm not being bold in predicting a chase for automatic promotion. That is backed by the bookies, and the general feeling among fans is upbeat after a couple of seasons down in the dumps. "Liam Lawrence and Andy Robinson bring bags of experience to the side. But watch out for goals from the likes of James Collins - back at Shrewsbury after spells with Swindon and Hibs - and former Aberdeen frontman Scott Vernon."

Mellon got to know Lawrence when they worked together last term at Barnsley, where the Shrews boss was assistant manager.

"I don't have that access to the dressing room so he has to make sure everyone in there is bang onside and we are all pulling the same way," Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire.

After starting his career at Mansfield Town, the former Sunderland and Stoke City winger, who has also previously played for Portsmouth and Cardiff City, spent the second half of last season on a short-term deal at Barnsley, having signed as a free agent after leaving Greek side PAOK Salonika.

Following his release by Barnsley following the Tykes' relegation to League One, he signed a two-year deal to become one of Mellon's 16 new signings at the Meadow.

"This is now the second club that I've captained," said Lawrence. "I hate losing. even if it's in training. And I hope I can bring experience and some leadership to a fantastic set of lads.

"We've got a dressing room that's a good mix of young lads and older pros to settle the ship.

"I've been around a little bit and I know what it takes. I've been around all the leagues too and I think we'll do well."

Lawrence will lead Town for the first time in Saturday's opener at AFC Wimbledon when Mellon's men will start their campaign fourth favourites for promotion back to League One with the bookmakers - behind Luton Town, Portsmouth and Bury.