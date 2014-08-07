Cardiff City sign Tom Adeyemi on a three-year deal from Birmingham

Birmingham City midfielder Tom Adeyemi had a medical at Cardiff City on Wednesday

Cardiff City have completed the signing of Tom Adeyemi from Birmingham City in time for their Championship opener at Blackburn on Friday.

The 22-year-old former Norwich City midfielder has signed a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Adeyemi is a direct replacement for Jordan Mutch, who has completed his £6m transfer to QPR.

"I'm delighted he has signed. He will give us physical presence," said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"He will add a dimension to our team. That physical presence in midfield - I was looking for it "

"We have done a good bit of business definitely. He has only one year left of his contract at Birmingham. So it was just the right time for us."

Solskjaer admitted he had been tracking Adeyemi for the past five years since seeing him playing for Norwich City reserves against Manchester United reserves as an 18-year-old.

"Since then he is one I have kept a little eye on," added Solskjaer.

"Tom has a physical presence, drive and energy - up and down the pitch. He can dictate games and is great at winning and anticipating second balls.

"We've been interested all summer and I'm thrilled we've got our man ahead of the season kick-off.

"When you realise that Jordan Mutch is not going to sign a new contract. So I started early on this summer to try and sound whether it was possible [to sign Adeyemi]."

Adeyemi hopes he can help Cardiff City back in to the Premier League.

"From the outside looking in, Cardiff City has a very strong squad that will challenge for a quick return to the Premier League this season," he said.

"I took no persuading from the manager to come here. It was a fantastic opportunity for me to work with somebody like him and to play for a club like Cardiff City.

"I'm very pleased that everything has been completed ahead of the season and now I can focus on fighting for a place in the side and helping us get the season off to a great start."

Birmingham had originally rejected a formal transfer request by Adeyemi for the Cardiff move.

Adeyemi had scored three goals for Birmingham in 40 games since being signed from Norwich City in 2013.

As well as the loss of Mutch, Fraizer Campbell has joined Crystal Palace on a three-year contract, while QPR have signed defender Steven Caulker for an undisclosed fee.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have met Cardiff's £10m asking price for Chile World Cup midfielder Gary Medel.

But Cardiff manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recruited striker Adam La Fondre from Reading, plus fellow forwards Federico Macheda and Javi Guerra, midfielders Guido Burgstaller and Kagisho Dikgacoi, plus goalkeeper Charlie Horton.

And Peter Whittingham has committed his future to Cardiff by signing a contract extension until June 2017.

Cardiff have failed in their bid to sign a central defender in time for the start of the season with Ben Turner (ankle injury) and Juan Cala (suspended) both sidelined. Turner will will not be fit until the international break.

And winger Craig Noone will not be be fit to play until September.

But captain Mark Hudson is available for the new season after confirming on Twitter he is fit.