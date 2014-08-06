Sheffield Wednesday sign Slovenia defender Dejan Kelhar

From the section

Kelhar has played in seven different countries including Azerbaijan, Turkey and Israel

Sheffield Wednesday have signed free agent defender Dejan Kelhar on an initial short-term deal, subject to international clearance.

The Slovenia international, 30, moved to Hillsborough on trial during pre-season after leaving Red Star Belgrade.

He played 15 matches last term as they clinched Serbia's Super Liga title.

"I have spoken to players who tell me great things about English football so I am really excited with this move," Kelhar told the club website.