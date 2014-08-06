Matt Le Tissier steps down as Guernsey FC president

Le Tissier's only appearance was in a loss at Colliers Wood United in the Combined Counties League in April 2013

Former England international Matt Le Tissier has stepped down as president of Guernsey FC due to work commitments.

Le Tissier won eight England caps in the 1990s while at Southampton.

He and has held the post since the club was formed in 2011.

"On behalf of the board, coaching staff, players and fans, I would like to thank Matt for his outstanding contribution to the club," said chairman Steve Dewsnip.

"Matt was instrumental in raising the club's profile in the football world, he has provided us with invaluable advice and was an integral part of establishing the excellent reputation we've built since GFC's formation three years ago."

Guernsey FC currently play in the Isthmian League Division One South, having won promotion in the first two seasons of their existence.