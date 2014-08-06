Tom Cruise signs short-term Torquay United deal

Cruise played for England at youth level

Torquay United have re-signed left-back Tom Cruise on a short-term contract.

The 23-year-old's previous contract at Plainmoor expired at the end of last season, but he spent pre-season at Torquay in a bid to get a new deal.

He has been involved in most of the club's pre-season games, and with Kevin Nicholson also being released, is the only recognised left-back at the club.

Cruise began his career at Arsenal before being signed by Torquay in 2012 and has played 40 games for the club.