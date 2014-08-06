Stevie May: Sheffield Wednesday make approach to St Johnstone

Stevie May could play his last game for St Johnstone on Thursday

Sheffield Wednesday have joined the race to sign St Johnstone striker Stevie May.

Rotherham have been in talks over a bid for the 21-year-old, who scored 27 goals for Saints last season.

"Sheffield Wednesday have officially contacted the club," St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright told BBC Scotland. "The board will deal with that."

Wright also confirmed that May will play in Thursday's Europa League qualifier against Spartak Trnava.

If it turns out that this is his last game, let's hope he can make the right headlines Tommy Wright St Johnstone manager

The Perth side go to Slovakia trailing 2-1, with May missing the first leg because of a thigh strain.

"I've been kept up to date but I did say to the chairman that if any deal was to be done this week we have to make sure we have Stevie available for Thursday.

"He is important to us. He gives us a spark and he scores goals, which we need.

"The most important thing for me, is that he wants to play in the game.

"If it turns out that this is his last game, let's hope he can make the right headlines."

St Johnstone have offered May a new deal but Wright appears resigned to losing the Scotland Under-21 international.

"When a player is in the last 10 months of his contract and there are two clubs in for him, it's going to be difficult for the club to turn it down," he explained.