Notts County sign former Sheffield United player Elliott Whitehouse

Whitehouse has been training with Notts County in recent weeks

Notts County have signed former Sheffield United midfielder Elliott Whitehouse on a one-year deal after he impressed while on trial.

The 20-year-old, who was released by the Blades this summer, had spells on loan at York and Alfreton last season.

He made five first-team appearances during his time at United.

Notts boss Shaun Derry told the club's website: "He's done fantastically well since coming in on trial. His challenge now is to force his way into the side."