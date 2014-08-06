Notts County sign former Sheffield United player Elliott Whitehouse

Elliott Whitehouse
Whitehouse has been training with Notts County in recent weeks

Notts County have signed former Sheffield United midfielder Elliott Whitehouse on a one-year deal after he impressed while on trial.

The 20-year-old, who was released by the Blades this summer, had spells on loan at York and Alfreton last season.

He made five first-team appearances during his time at United.

Notts boss Shaun Derry told the club's website: "He's done fantastically well since coming in on trial. His challenge now is to force his way into the side."

