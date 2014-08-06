Mauricio Isla: QPR sign Juventus defender on season-long loan

Isla started all four of Chile's matches at this year's Fifa World Cup

Newly-promoted Premier League side Queens Park Rangers have signed Juventus defender Mauricio Isla on a season-long loan.

The Chile international, 26, has joined the west London club with a view to a permanent transfer.

He has completed a medical at Loftus Road and is currently in Italy to receive a working visa.

"I am very happy to be here - this is the start off an exciting new adventure for me," he said.

Hoops manager Harry Redknapp said: "He's a top player and we're delighted to have him here.

"He showed his quality in the World Cup for Chile and it's a great loan signing for us."

Isla, who started all four of Chile's matches at this year's Fifa World Cup and has 51 caps, is QPR's fourth summer signing.

Redknapp has also signed ex-England captain Rio Ferdinand on a free transfer, plus Cardiff duo Steven Caulker and Jordon Mutch for a combined fee of about £14m.