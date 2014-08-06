Reza Ghoochannejad: Charlton striker leaves The Valley on loan

Ghoochannejhad scored one goal in three appearances for Iran at the World Cup in Brazil

Charlton Athletic striker Reza Ghoochannejhad has joined Kuwait Sporting Club on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old Iran international joined the Addicks from Belgian side Standard Liege in January and scored one goal in 17 appearances last season.

Ghoochannejhad featured in all three of Iran's games at the World Cup in Brazil earlier this summer.

"It was Reza's decision to leave," Charlton head coach Bob Peeters told the club website.

"He told us that, after the World Cup, he wanted to go to another country and that was Kuwait.

"If a player wants to leave then it makes it difficult because their mind is already weak from wanting a transfer.

"That is why we made the decision to allow Reza to leave.

"Because Reza has left, we may now look to see if we can bring in a replacement and see who is available, but at this moment we are working with the squad we have and I am happy with them."

Meanwhile, fellow striker Piotr Parzyszek, another of Charlton's January arrivals, has joined Belgian Sint-Truiden (STVV) on a season-long loan.

The Poland Under-21 international made one substitute appearance for the Addicks in 2013-14.