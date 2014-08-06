Macclesfield Town: Scott Barrow signs for Conference club

Barrow has not played competitively since leaving Tamworth in 2013

Macclesfield Town have signed former Tamworth midfielder Scott Barrow.

The Swansea-born 25-year-old, who can also play at left-back, spent three seasons with the Lambs and missed all of last term with a knee injury.

He had earlier played for Welsh Premier side Port Talbot, having come through Swansea's youth system.

Barrow has impressed for Macclesfield during pre-season and may make his debut in their opening Conference game against Braintree on Saturday.

