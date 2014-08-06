Macclesfield Town: Scott Barrow signs for Conference club
Macclesfield Town have signed former Tamworth midfielder Scott Barrow.
The Swansea-born 25-year-old, who can also play at left-back, spent three seasons with the Lambs and missed all of last term with a knee injury.
He had earlier played for Welsh Premier side Port Talbot, having come through Swansea's youth system.
Barrow has impressed for Macclesfield during pre-season and may make his debut in their opening Conference game against Braintree on Saturday.
As part of a pilot scheme and in conjunction with the BBC Sport website, BBC Radio Manchester will be providing a live text service of their sports programme at www.bbc.co.uk/manchester on Saturday, 9 August from 14:00 BST.