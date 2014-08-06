Linfield sign Northern Ireland Under-21 forward Kirk Millar

Kirk Millar has played 10 times for the Northern Ireland Under-21s

Linfield manager Warren Feeney has added to his squad's strength ahead of the start of the Irish Premiership this weekend by signing Northern Ireland Under-21 player Kirk Millar.

Millar, 22, was released by one of Feeney's old clubs Oldham in May.

"He's got lots of ability and he can play anywhere across the front line or just behind," said Feeney.

"He's an intelligent player who's at a great age. He's a player I've wanted from day one."

Feeney added:"He's a winger or striker who came through our Academy before moving across to Oldham Athletic.

"He's just turned 22 and he has played 38 games for Oldham and eight on loan at Chorley.

"When fully fit, he's an exciting player. Obviously, he's a wee bit behind in terms of his fitness levels but we won't be long in getting him up to speed with the rest of the squad."

