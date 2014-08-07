Bury chairman says players must pass interview before signing

Media playback is not supported on this device Bury have not spent big money - Day

Bury chairman Stewart Day has revealed the club interviewed prospective signings to ensure they had the right attitude to join the League Two side.

Manager David Flitcroft and Day wanted to ensure their transfer targets had the desire to play for Bury, with some players failing the interview process.

Day says he is focused on bringing "the glory days" back to the Shakers.

"This isn't financially motivated for a lot of players, it's about success," he told BBC North West Tonight.

"First and foremost, the player has to have the appetite to wear the shirt.

"Some of the players have failed the interview process. We've come away and it's not been right for David or I.

"Thankfully that has been few and far between because the diligence we've done as a coaching staff is to bring in the right recruit."

Lowe scored 19 league goals for Tranmere last year in League One

Bury have made a number of summer signings, including former Tranmere Rovers striker Ryan Lowe, who will be part of the new-look squad that will feature in their opening game against Cheltenham on Saturday.

The Shakers are one of the pre-season favourites to top the League Two table, something which manager Flitcroft sees as a compliment.

The former Barnsley manager replaced Ronnie Jepson last December and guided Bury to a 12th-place finish last season.

"We're going to enjoy this season and we're going to work hard," he said.

"I'm an optimist anyway and I've been excited since the day I walked in. It was a place that needed lifting.

"I believe if you work hard and you enjoy the work you do, you build a togetherness and you galvanise a spirit."

Flitcroft, however, does not expect promotion to come easily.

"Nothing will be won in the first month or January. It will go right to the wire," he added.

"This season has allowed me to really get my teeth into the philosophy I want to put into the team and the forcefulness with which I want to play."

