BBC Sport - Stewart Day: Bury have not spent big money on summer recruitment

Bury have not spent big money - Day

Chairman Stewart Day tells BBC North West Tonight that Bury have not spent large amounts of money on new players this summer.

Veteran striker Ryan Lowe and midfielder Nicky Adams are among the Shakers' summer recruits.

Day, who took control of the League Two club last summer, reveals any transfer targets must pass an interview before a decision is made on whether to sign them.

Top videos

Video

Bury have not spent big money - Day

Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Defeat raises many questions - Wenger

Video

Klopp delighted with 'strong, physical' Liverpool

Video

I would rather have been knocked out - McGregor

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Draw not down to Wembley curse - Pochettino

Top Stories