BBC Sport - Stewart Day: Bury have not spent big money on summer recruitment
Bury have not spent big money - Day
- From the section Football
Chairman Stewart Day tells BBC North West Tonight that Bury have not spent large amounts of money on new players this summer.
Veteran striker Ryan Lowe and midfielder Nicky Adams are among the Shakers' summer recruits.
Day, who took control of the League Two club last summer, reveals any transfer targets must pass an interview before a decision is made on whether to sign them.