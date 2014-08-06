Stoke 2-0 Real Betis: Erik Pieters & Bojan Krkic score in Potters win

Bojan Krkic
Bojan Krkic has now scored three goals in pre-season for Stoke

Bojan Krkic scored his third goal of pre-season as Stoke City beat Spanish side Real Betis to record their first victory in six warm-up games.

Left-back Erik Pieters opened the scoring after 30 minutes when he slid in a Phil Bardsley cross.

And Bojan continued his excellent pre-season by firing in from the edge of the area just before half-time.

The win gives Stoke a much-needed boost ahead of their final pre-season match against Freiburg on Saturday.

Stoke City: Begovic, Bardsley (Teixeira 88), Pieters (Muniesa 64) (Huth 82), Whelan (Adam 70), Ireland, Arnautovic (Walters 79), Wilson, Nzonzi (Sidwell 46), Shawcross (Cameron 46), Diouf (Odemwingie 46), Bojan (Crouch 79).

Real Betis: Adan (Dani Gimenez 46), Molinero, Bruno, Jordi (Cedrick 46), Casado (Caro 82), Nono (Perquis 46), Matilla (Pacheco 46), Xavi (Torres 82), Chuli (Alex 46), Renella (Ruben Castro 46), Jorge Molina.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story