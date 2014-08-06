Stoke 2-0 Real Betis: Erik Pieters & Bojan Krkic score in Potters win

Bojan Krkic has now scored three goals in pre-season for Stoke

Bojan Krkic scored his third goal of pre-season as Stoke City beat Spanish side Real Betis to record their first victory in six warm-up games.

Left-back Erik Pieters opened the scoring after 30 minutes when he slid in a Phil Bardsley cross.

And Bojan continued his excellent pre-season by firing in from the edge of the area just before half-time.

The win gives Stoke a much-needed boost ahead of their final pre-season match against Freiburg on Saturday.

Stoke City: Begovic, Bardsley (Teixeira 88), Pieters (Muniesa 64) (Huth 82), Whelan (Adam 70), Ireland, Arnautovic (Walters 79), Wilson, Nzonzi (Sidwell 46), Shawcross (Cameron 46), Diouf (Odemwingie 46), Bojan (Crouch 79).

Real Betis: Adan (Dani Gimenez 46), Molinero, Bruno, Jordi (Cedrick 46), Casado (Caro 82), Nono (Perquis 46), Matilla (Pacheco 46), Xavi (Torres 82), Chuli (Alex 46), Renella (Ruben Castro 46), Jorge Molina.