Euro 2020: Germany pull-out could leave England bid unopposed

Wembley hosted the Champions League final in 2011 and 2013

England's bid to host the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 at Wembley could be unopposed, with Munich thought to be considering dropping its rival bid.

The German football association (DFB) may only bid for Munich to host group games in order to strengthen Germany's bid to host Euro 2024.

"Our decision is open," said DFB president Wolfgang Niersbach.

"We have an excellent relationship with the FA and we are thinking about how we can support the other association."

Euro 2020 will be held in 13 countries across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the tournament. Only Munich and London have bid to stage the final matches.

Uefa's executive committee will vote on the host cities for the 2020 tournament on 19 September.

Nineteen cities have bid to host the early-round fixtures, including Glasgow,Cardiff and Dublin.

Niersbach confirmed that Germany would bid for Euro 2024, with Turkey likely to be the country's main opponent for the staging of that tournament.